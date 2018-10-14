Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Held out of Game 2 lineup
Moreland is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros on Sunday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Moreland made a pinch-hit appearance in Saturday's series opener, but he'll be held out of the starting lineup once again despite righty Gerrit Cole taking the hill for Houston. It's unclear whether or not this is being caused by his nagging hamstring, but either way, Steve Pearce will pick up another start at first place in his stead.
