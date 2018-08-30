Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Held out Thursday
Moreland (knee) is not in the lineup versus the White Sox on Thursday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Moreland will remain on the bench for a second straight day as he continues to deal with a knee contusion. In his absence, Brock Holt will start at first base and bat sixth in the lineup. Moreland is day-to-day ahead of Friday's affair.
