Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Hitless in return
Moreland went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rays.
Moreland returned to the lineup after a lengthy stay on the injured list. He had played just one game since May 25. The left-handed hitting Moreland should serve as the starter at first base against right-handers with Michael Chavis or Sam Travis slotting in against lefties.
