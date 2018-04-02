Moreland went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

After being used as a late-inning defensive replacement in the first two games, Moreland started both weekend games at first base and went a combined 0-for-7 with a walk. With Hanley Ramirez healthy -- for now -- he's able to play the field, which will limit Moreland's plate appearances.

