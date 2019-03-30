Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Hits critical homer
Moreland smashed a pinch-hit, three-run, go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth during a 7-6 victory against the Mariners on Friday.
The Red Sox threatened to tie the game in the eighth but the frame ended with a bases-loaded double play. Boston didn't miss on its chance during the ninth, though, thanks to Moreland's line drive homer. It was his first hit of the season in five plate appearances.
