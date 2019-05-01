Moreland went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Oakland.

Moreland, who sat out Monday's game against right-hander Frankie Montas, returned to the lineup against another right-hander, Aaron Brooks. Moreland typically hurts right-handed pitching but was in a 2-for-24 slide entering Tuesday's game. As such, manager Alex Cora dropped him from his usual spot as the No. 3 hitter in the order to seventh. The homer was Moreland's eighth of the season.

