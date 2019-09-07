Moreland went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Moreland had half of his teams six hits and drove in half of his team's six runs. It was a big day at the plate for the slugger, who hadn't recorded a hit since Aug. 28, in part due to a run of off days against southpaws. The veteran now has 15 homers in 268 plate appearances, matching his total in 459 plate appearances from last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories