Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Hitting seventh Tuesday
Moreland (neck) is starting at first base and hitting seventh Tuesday in Cleveland, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
He missed a game with a sore neck, but is back in the mix against righty Carlos Carrasco. Moreland should be in the lineup almost every time the Red Sox face a righty over the final six weeks of the season. He is hitting .227/.300/.371 with just two home runs in 97 at-bats since the All-Star break.
