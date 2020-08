Moreland went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Moreland, who starts against right-handers only, bashed his fourth home run in a mere 24 at-bats. That's a pace greater than any of the league's home run leaders. Boston manager Ron Roenicke has not wavered in his deployment of the left-handed hitting first baseman, so fantasy owners will need to remain vigilant for opportunities when the Red Sox face right-handers.