Moreland went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Mariners.

Moreland has now homered in back-to-back games and in three of his last four contests. His latest shot, his 12th of the season, opened the Red Sox's account in the second inning off Felix Hernandez. His .231/.319/.590 season slash line is good for a 131 wRC+.