Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Homers in three-hit game
Moreland went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in a blowout win Wednesday over the Angels.
Moreland is on an absolute roll, with three-hit games in each of his past two starts and a brilliant .500/.577/.818 line in his past seven games. As long as Moreland keeps hitting like this, expect the Red Sox to find a way to get his bat in the lineup, at least against right-handed pitching.
