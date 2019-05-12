Moreland went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and a pair of runs scored in a victory over the Mariners on Saturday.

Moreland has now homered in back-to-back games and in three of his last four contests. His latest home run -- his 12th of the season -- opened Boston's account in the second inning off Felix Hernandez. His .231/.319/.590 season slash line is good for a 131 wRC+.