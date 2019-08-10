Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Joins hit parade
Moreland went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday night's win over the Angels.
Moreland delivered an RBI double to right field in the seventh inning, and he tacked on two more in the eighth with a homer to left in the eighth. Shockingly, this marks the 33-year-old first baseman's first home run since May 21, though he missed a good chunk of both May and June due to injury. Moreland sits with 14 homers and 41 RBI over 56 games this season.
