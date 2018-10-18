Moreland is starting at first base and hitting fifth in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros on Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

This will mark Moreland's first start since suffering a hamstring injuring during Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees earlier in the month. The first baseman has appeared as a pinch hitter in each of the first four games of the series, going 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI. He'll face Justin Verlander in his return to the starting nine.