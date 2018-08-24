Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Knee injury unrelated to earlier one
Moreland said the left knee contusion he suffered Thursday is unrelated to the knee injury that bothered him in July, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Moreland was removed from Thursday's game after sliding into a wall while attempting to snare a foul ball. He said the he was sore but doing better following the game. Manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that he planned to give Moreland a day off Friday and feels the first baseman "should be fine in the next few days." Cora can use either Blake Swihart (lefty) or Steve Pearch (righty) at first base Friday when the Red Sox kick off a series against the Rays.
