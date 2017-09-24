Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Knocks 20th home run
Moreland went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Saturday's win over the Reds.
Moreland took Robert Stephenson yard in the sixth inning for his 20th home run of the season. He was batting just .164/.230/.284 in September coming into Saturday's game, but Moreland's platoon role appears safe heading into the postseason. While the 32-year-old's season numbers don't jump off the page, his counting totals have been useful in deeper formats.
