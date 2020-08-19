Moreland went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 13-6 loss to Philadelphia.
Moreland, who platoons at first base and plays only against right-handers, continues to be Boston's best hitter in 2020. He leads the team with six home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.199 OPS in 15 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sits against southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sitting against lefty again•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sitting vs. southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: On bench against southpaw•