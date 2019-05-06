Moreland went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored Sunday against the White Sox.

Moreland delivered an RBI single to center in the second inning to get Boston on the board, and he gave his team the lead in the eighth on another single. Though he's struggled to hit for average so far this season (.216), he's registered nine home runs and 21 RBI over 32 contests.