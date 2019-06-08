Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Lands on IL
Moreland (right quad strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
He left Friday's game with a quadriceps injury -- his first game back after missing time with a back injury. Michael Chavis will start at first base and hit second in his place. Sam Travis is starting in left field and should see a slight playing time bump in the short term.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Exits with quad tightness•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns from injury•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Expected back Friday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not expected to return after minimum•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Scheduled to hit off tee•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Won't require long absence•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...