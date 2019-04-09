Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Launches fourth homer
Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Boston's 7-5 loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Moreland provided the first run of the game with a home run in the first inning off Matt Shoemaker. The 33-year-old leads the Red Sox with four home runs and 10 RBI, and is batting .257 for the season. All four homers have been off right-handed pitchers.
