Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Boston's 7-5 loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Moreland provided the first run of the game with a home run in the first inning off Matt Shoemaker. The 33-year-old leads the Red Sox with four home runs and 10 RBI, and is batting .257 for the season. All four homers have been off right-handed pitchers.

More News
Our Latest Stories