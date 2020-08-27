Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to Toronto.
Moreland has been a bright light in a dismal season for the Red Sox, who managed just three hits in the loss. The homer was Moreland's team-high eighth in just 20 games. Starting only against right-handers -- he has nine plate appearances against southpaws -- the lefty-hitting Moreland is enjoying his best season, slashing .350/.458/.817.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: On base four times Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sitting out against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out against lefty as usual•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Slugs seventh homer•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Knocks in two•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sits against southpaw•