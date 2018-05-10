Moreland went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a pair of strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Moreland has been on a roll, as he's 11-for-21 (.524) with four home runs and eight RBI while riding a five-game hitting streak. He's slashing a terrific .342/.407/.671 on the year and hitting as well as this could force manager Alex Cora's hand into giving the 32-year-old a shot at more regular at-bats.