Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Makes another in minors
Moreland (quadriceps) played eight innings for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Moreland has now played in three consecutive contests at first base for Pawtucket. Though he was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, he appears to be healthy and could return to the major leagues for the team's upcoming series against the Rays.
