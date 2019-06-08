Manager Alex Cora doesn't think Moreland's quad is torn, but Moreland could still be out for an extended period of time, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Just as Moreland turned the page on a back issue, he injured his quadriceps Friday and is now back on the injured list one day after his activation. He's scheduled to meet with doctors and undergo tests Saturday to determine the full extent of the injury. Michael Chavis has been the Red Sox's primary first baseman in Moreland's absence, with Sam Travis also getting a start at the position within the last week.