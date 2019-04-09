Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Moves into three hole
Moreland will bat third and start at first base in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
At least for one game, Moreland will unseat Rafael Devers as the Red Sox's No. 3 hitter versus right-handed pitching in light of the latter's 9-for-40 start to the campaign. Moreland hasn't fared much better to begin the season with eight hits through his first 31 at-bats, but he's at least demonstrated a strong eye at the plate with a 5:6 BB:K. If Moreland ends up sticking in three hole for an extended stretch, his fantasy prospects would improve considerably simply by slotting in between reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.
