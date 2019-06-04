Moreland (back) is unlikely to be activated from the injured list in time for Wednesday's game against Kansas City, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox were hopeful that Moreland would be ready for activation following the 10-day minimum, but the fact that he doesn't have a locker in Kansas City means his return likely won't come until Friday at the earliest when the team returns home. He's been on the shelf since May 29 due to a lower-back strain.