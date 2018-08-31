Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in Friday's lineup
Moreland (knee) is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Moreland will remain sidelined for the third straight game after suffering a knee injury last week. In his absence, Blake Swihart will draw a start at first base. Continue to consider Moreland day-to-day.
