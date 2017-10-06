Play

Moreland is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS against Houston on Friday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Moreland will occupy a seat on the bench with left-hander Dallas Keuchel taking the mound for the Astros. In his place, Hanley Ramirez draws the start at first while Chris Young will make an appearance in the DH spot.

