Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in Friday's lineup
Moreland is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS against Houston on Friday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Moreland will occupy a seat on the bench with left-hander Dallas Keuchel taking the mound for the Astros. In his place, Hanley Ramirez draws the start at first while Chris Young will make an appearance in the DH spot.
