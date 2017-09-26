Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in lineup Tuesday
Moreland is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Moreland will get the day off as the Blue Jays deploy a left-handed starter (J.A. Happ). In his place, Sam Travis will start at first base and bat fifth.
