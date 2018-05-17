Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in Thursday's lineup
Moreland is out of the lineup versus the Orioles on Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Moreland will return to the bench following two straight starts, and six in the past nine games. Essentially, manager Alex Cora will start either Moreland -- with J.D. Martinez in the outfield and Hanley Ramirez at DH -- or Jackie Bradley, which then shifts Moreland to the bench as Martinez takes on the designated hitting duties and Ramirez starts at first. Due to Moreland's hot hitting and Bradley's ongoing slump, expect to continue seeing Moreland in an increased role moving forward.
