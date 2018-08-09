Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in Thursday's lineup
Moreland is out of the lineup against Toronto on Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Moreland will take a seat on the bench with left-hander Ryan Borucki on the hill for the Blue Jays. Steve Pearce will draw the start at first base while batting third.
