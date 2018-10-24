Moreland is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the World Series against Los Angeles on Wednesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Moreland will remain on the pine for a second straight contest with southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu on the bump for the Dodgers. Steve Pearce will draw another start in his place at first base. Look for Moreland to rejoin the starting lineup in Game 3 on Friday with right-hander Walker Buehler lined up to pitch.