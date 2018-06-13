Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Moreland is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Baltimore, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Moreland will take a seat for the series finale following three straight starts, including a 1-for-3 day with a pair of walks during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Brock Holt will man first base and bat seventh in the order.
