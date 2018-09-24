Moreland is not in the lineup Monday against Baltimore, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Moreland sits for the third time in the last five games. Steve Pearce will get the start at first base. The Red Sox haven't started a player in back-to-back games at first base since Sept 13 and 14, with four separate players (Moreland, Pearce, Brock Holt and Blake Swihart) getting time at the position.