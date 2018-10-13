Moreland (hamstring) remained on the Red Sox's active 25-man roster for the ALCS against Houston, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora didn't make any changes from the club's ALDS roster last round, which is notable for Moreland since the first baseman had been dealing with a hamstring injury. Moreland was able to go through various drills Thursday afternoon, and should be ready to go for Friday's series opener. With right-hander Justin Verlander on the hill for Game 1, look for Moreland to draw the start at first base.