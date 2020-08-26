Moreland went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Blue Jays.

The key plate appearance for the veteran slugger came in the sixth inning when he drew a leadoff walk to chase Jays starter Chase Anderson from the game, and the Red Sox then erupted for six runs against the Toronto bullpen. Moreland continues to thrive in a platoon role -- he's seen only nine PAs all year against southpaws -- and is now slashing a massive .357/.471/.804 through 19 games with seven homers and 20 RBI.