Moreland is not in the lineup Tuesday against lefty David Peterson and the Mets, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Moreland has now been on the bench against all three southpaws the Red Sox have faced this season. As with the first two games, Michael Chavis will get the nod at first base.
