Moreland is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Moreland will hit the bench for Game 1 with a lefty in Clayton Kershaw toeing the rubber for the opposition. With a southpaw (Hyun-Jin Ryu) also starting for the Dodgers on Wednesday, Moreland may have to wait until Game 3 to enter the starting nine. Steve Pearce gets the start at first base in this one, hitting third.