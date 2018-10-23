Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: On bench for Game 1
Moreland is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Moreland will hit the bench for Game 1 with a lefty in Clayton Kershaw toeing the rubber for the opposition. With a southpaw (Hyun-Jin Ryu) also starting for the Dodgers on Wednesday, Moreland may have to wait until Game 3 to enter the starting nine. Steve Pearce gets the start at first base in this one, hitting third.
