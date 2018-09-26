Moreland is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Moreland will give way to Steve Pearce at first base for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill after going 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Game 1. The first baseman is still hitting just .182/.333/.227 through 16 games this month, but he'll look to ride the momentum of Wednesday's multi-hit performance to a strong finish to the season.