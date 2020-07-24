Moreland is out of the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The veteran slugger will be serving as Boston's primary first baseman this season, but he's not starting Opening Day with southpaw Tommy Milone pitching for Baltimore. Moreland should be in the lineup Saturday against right-hander Alex Cobb.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sets up home batting cage•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns to first base•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Platoon role expected•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: At designated hitter again•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Serving as designated hitter•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Expected to hit Saturday•