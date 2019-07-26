Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: On bench vs. lefty
Moreland is not starting Friday against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Moreland will give way to Sam Travis at first base with left-hander James Paxton starting for the Yankees. Since returning from the injured list earlier in the week, Moreland has gone 2-for-8 with a double and two RBI in three games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Hitless in return•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns from injured list•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Makes another in minors•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Plays back-to-back games•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Plays five innings in field•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...