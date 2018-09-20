Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: On bench vs. Yankees
Moreland is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Moreland will head to the bench for the third time in the past five games, with this one coming against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the bump for New York. Dating back to Aug. 25, Moreland is slashing just .116/.240/.140 with one RBI and 14 strikeouts in 16 games, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see manager Alex Cora go in a different direction as Boston looks to avoid a sweep. In Moreland's place, Blake Swihart will man first base.
