Moreland is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland will head to the bench for the fourth time in five games due to the Red Sox running into a string of opposing left-handed pitchers lately. Platoon mate Sam Travis will fill in for Moreland at first base with southpaw Mike Montgomery on the bump for Kansas City.

