Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out against lefty as usual
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moreland will sit against southpaw John Means and the Orioles on Friday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Moreland has yet to start against a single lefty this season. Michael Chavis starts at first base in his absence, as he's done against every southpaw the Red Sox have faced this year.
