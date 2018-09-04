Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out against lefty
Moreland is on the bench Tuesday against lefty Sean Newcomb and the Braves, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Moreland has posted an 82 wRC+ against lefties this season, compared to a 114 wRC+ against righties. Platoon partner Steve Pearce will get the call at first base in his place.
