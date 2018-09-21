Moreland is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Moreland remains on the bench for the fourth time in the last six games as Steve Pearce starts at first base for the Red Sox. Moreland has earned every game on the bench as he is slashing .178/.247/.311 in 135 at-bats since the All-Star break.

