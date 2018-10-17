Moreland is not in Wednesday's lineup for Game 4 of the ALCS against Houston, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland has yet to start a game this series, though he's been utilized as a pinch hitter during each of the three previous contests. During Tuesday's victory, Moreland got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to help continue the Red Sox's rally in the eighth inning. Steve Pearce will start at first base for Wednesday's affair.

