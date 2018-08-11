Moreland will be on the bench for the evening portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland has mostly been platooning with Steve Pearce at first base, but he'll sit in favor of Pearce in the evening game even though a righty (Yefry Ramirez) is on the mound. Moreland went 0-for-4 in the afternoon game.