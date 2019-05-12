Moreland is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Moreland received five of the last six starts at first base but will bow out of the lineup Sunday with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the mound for Seattle. The 33-year-old is 7-for-18 with six runs scored, three home runs and seven RBI over his last five games. Steve Pearce will start at first base and bat eighth in his absence.