Moreland is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Moreland was held out of Wednesday's lineup as well, though that game was eventually suspended due to inclement weather. Manager Alex Cora will grant Steve Pearce another start at first base for the series opener as the Red Sox commence a 10-game homestand. Look for Moreland to return to the starting lineup Friday.